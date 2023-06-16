Your community connector

Save The Land: An evening with Aspen Valley Land Trust

July 12 @ 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm

https://www.avlt.org/save-the-land.html

Join fellow conservationists for an evening of dinner, drinks, and dancing during an evening of conservation stories and inspiration.
This is a limited seating event that will feature a delicious three-course dinner by European Catering and heartwarming stories emceed by Neal Beidleman as we celebrate conservation legends John and Laurie McBride and rally support to protect the places you love.

Details

July 12
5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Aspen Valley Land Trust
970.963.8440
avlt@avlt.org
www.avlt.org

T-Lazy-7 Ranch
3129 Maroon Creek Rd
Aspen, CO 81611 United States + Google Map
(970) 925-4614
https://www.tlazy7.com
