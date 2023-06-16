Save The Land: An evening with Aspen Valley Land Trust
July 12 @ 5:30 pm - 10:00 pmhttps://www.avlt.org/save-the-land.html
Join fellow conservationists for an evening of dinner, drinks, and dancing during an evening of conservation stories and inspiration.
This is a limited seating event that will feature a delicious three-course dinner by European Catering and heartwarming stories emceed by Neal Beidleman as we celebrate conservation legends John and Laurie McBride and rally support to protect the places you love.