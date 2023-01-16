SAT/ACT Test Prep

Test season is coming! Start preparing for your ACT or SAT test at the library. Learn what types of questions you should expect in Reading, English and Science and get pointers for test-taking, such as time management, anxiety relief, and scoring. Practice tests and snacks will be provided. Grades 9-12.

¡Se acerca la temporada de evaluaciones! Entérate de qué tipo de preguntas puedes esperar y recibe sugerencias sobre la mejor manera de realizar las evaluaciones (cómo organizar tu tiempo, aliviar la ansiedad y calcular tu puntaje). Se ofrecerán refrigerios. Para chic@s cursando del 9° al 12° grado.