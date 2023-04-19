Doors 7:00pm // Show 8:00pm

Seated Show // All Ages

Genre: Jazz

Sammy Miller and The Congregation are on a mission, crisscrossing the country like a vaudevillian revival show with evangelic fervor for music. The seven-piece band is pulling people out of their solitary lives and putting them in the moment with a bracing dose of joyful jazz performed with infectious theatricality. Led by Juilliard trained and Grammy® nominated drummer, Sammy Miller and his seven-piece group is a community of adventurous and charismatic superstar musicians who are conservatory-trained but who have not lost their childlike wonder and awe for playing music. Since the band’s inception, the Congregation has played nonstop all over the world including Lincoln Center, The White House, and the Newport Jazz Festival where the group received a standing ovation. While independently the band members have performed and recorded with notable artists including Lady Gaga, Wynton Marsalis, Lizzo, Jason Mraz, and Beyoncé, they have opted to stick together to spread joy and build community