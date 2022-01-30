SALSA NIGHT

Please be aware that all patrons must present proof of vaccination and adhere to all of TACAW’s Covid-safety protocols. Thank you for helping us keep our community safe.

Enjoy an evening of Latin music and dancing at the TACAW as we host our Salsa, Bachata, Cumbia and Merengue music plays all night long. Grab your dancing shoes and come join the fun.

DJ Zafiro is our DJ for the evening and Mezcla Socials will provide a one hour Bachata class at 8pm to start the evening.

DJ Zafiro – born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He started djing about 23 years ago. His Passion for music started when he was a kid. His father used to listen to salsa music all day at home, which inspired Zafiro’s love of music.He also worked with famous merengue artists such as Sergio Vargas for 3 years and other bands in the Dominican Republic. This intensified his love for music. Zafiro has been DJing at all the Latin clubs in Colorado for the last 20 years. He has been featured with artists like Grupo Extra, Fulanito, Prince Royce, Joan Soriano, Los Hermanos Rosario, Oscar de Leon, Hector Acosta, Monchy y Alexandra, Los Hijos del Rey, Orquesta La Brava, Conjunto Colores, and many more. His unique upbeat energy makes him a favorite amongst all crowds.

Stay tuned for information about special vendors we will have on site as well.

Presented in partnership with Mezcla Socials