Salida Circus: Will the Real Sombeski Please Stand Up?

Two circus performers each insist that they are the one and only Great Sombeski. They create confusion and chaos! They need your help to work together and use their talents for a special circus show.

A mother and daughter team, Joan and Jay Lobeck, bring you a one of a kind circus show with magic, clowning, circus skills, and interactive acts to delight all ages.

This is part of the Summer Reading Challenge event series for children. It’s free and open for all to participate.