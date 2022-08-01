Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

  • This event has passed.

Ruedi Reservoir Water Operations meeting

July 29 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Free

LOVELAND, Colo. ­­– The Bureau of Reclamation (Reclamation) has scheduled the annual public meeting to discuss the Ruedi Reservoir Water Operations for the 2022 water year.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday August 10, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the following location:

Roaring Fork Conservancy River Center
22800 Two Rivers Road
Basalt, CO 81621

Topics will include:

–Reservoir operations update (Reclamation)
–Colorado River 15-Mile Reach endangered fish update (U.S. Fish and Wildlife)
–Updates on water leases from Colorado Water Trust
–Updates on water leases from the Colorado Water Conservation Board
–Description of snow monitoring and modeling system implemented by the –U.S. Geological Survey on behalf of Reclamation
–Public question and answer session

For more information, please contact Tim Miller, Hydrologist, Eastern Colorado Area Office, by phone or e-mail: (970) 461-5494, or tmiller@usbr.gov.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
July 29
Time:
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
https://www.usbr.gov/newsroom/#/news-release/4279

Organizer

Bureau of Reclamation
Website:
https://www.usbr.gov/gp/ecao/
▲Top ▲Top