Ruedi Reservoir Water Operations meeting

LOVELAND, Colo. ­­– The Bureau of Reclamation (Reclamation) has scheduled the annual public meeting to discuss the Ruedi Reservoir Water Operations for the 2022 water year.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday August 10, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the following location:

Roaring Fork Conservancy River Center

22800 Two Rivers Road

Basalt, CO 81621

Topics will include:

–Reservoir operations update (Reclamation)

–Colorado River 15-Mile Reach endangered fish update (U.S. Fish and Wildlife)

–Updates on water leases from Colorado Water Trust

–Updates on water leases from the Colorado Water Conservation Board

–Description of snow monitoring and modeling system implemented by the –U.S. Geological Survey on behalf of Reclamation

–Public question and answer session

For more information, please contact Tim Miller, Hydrologist, Eastern Colorado Area Office, by phone or e-mail: (970) 461-5494, or tmiller@usbr.gov.