Rotary Club of Carbondale Fireball Drop

Watch live as up to 1,000 ping-pong balls (or more!) drop from the Carbondale & Rural Fire Ladder Truck down onto a field of targets in Sopris Park at Carbondale’s First Friday on May 5th (Cinco de Mayo)! The ball closest to the center target wins the Grand Prize of $5,000 CASH! Four other targets offer prize packages including $500 cash each!

Need not be present to win! Adopt your ball for $20 each or 3 for $50. Proceeds benefit Carbondale Rotary Club, our local high school scholarships, youth exchange programs, and community and international projects. Ball drop will be streamed on Facebook Live (facebook.com/carbondalerotaryclub) at 5pm on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Purchase your ping pong balls here: https://paybee.io/quickpay.html?handle=fireballdrop&ppid=5#optionList