Rolfing Free Slide Show & Demonstration

October 14 @ 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm

Free

Witness the magic of Rolfing® with a live demonstration by Dr. Dia Lynn, Advanced Certified Rolfer. See how this unique bodywork technique can improve posture, relieve pain, and enhance flexibility right before your eyes. Speak one-on-one with an experienced Rolfing® professional. Receive personalized advice tailored to your specific needs and learn how Rolfing® can address your body’s unique requirements. Gain valuable insights into the science and philosophy behind Rolfing® and discover how it can profoundly impact your physical and mental well-being.

October 14
1:30 pm - 3:30 pm
Free
http://www.spiritofwholeness.com/structural-integration

Garfield Public Library
815 Cooper St
Glenwood Springs, CO 81647 United States + Google Map
