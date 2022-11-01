Your community connector

Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra Fall Concert

November 13 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Free

Free and open to the public: Sixty young musicians, ages 6 to 18, from throughout the Roaring Fork Valley will perform a diverse, family friendly program of classical and traditional music on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m. in Carbondale’s Third Street Center. The free performance includes Dukas’ “Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” Florence Beatrice Price’s “The Old Boatman,” energetic pieces by Vivaldi and traditional Irish fiddle tunes.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
November 13
Time:
4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, , ,
Website:
https://rfyo.org

Organizer

Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra
Phone:
970-306-1235
Email:
rfyouthorchestra@gmail.com
Website:
https://rfyo.org

Venue

The Third Street Center
520 S. Third St.
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Website:
http://www.thirdstreetcenter.net
