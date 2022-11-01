Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra Fall Concert

Free and open to the public: Sixty young musicians, ages 6 to 18, from throughout the Roaring Fork Valley will perform a diverse, family friendly program of classical and traditional music on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m. in Carbondale’s Third Street Center. The free performance includes Dukas’ “Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” Florence Beatrice Price’s “The Old Boatman,” energetic pieces by Vivaldi and traditional Irish fiddle tunes.