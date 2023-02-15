Your community connector

Roaring Fork Valley Quilting Guild Exhibition

March 12 @ 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Free

We are celebrating National Quilt Month with an exhibition of new and antique quilts, courtesy of the Roaring Fork Valley Quilting Guild. Valley stitchers will be on hand to talk about their favorite projects and quilts and to demonstrate current hand stitching techniques.

Estamos celebrando el Mes Nacional de las Colchas con una exhibición de colchas nuevas y antiguas, cortesía de Roaring Fork Valley Quilting Guild. L@s costurer@s del valle estarán presentes para hablar sobre sus colchas y proyectos preferidos, y para demostrar técnicas contemporáneas de costura a mano.

March 12
2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Free
https://www.basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar.html

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States

Basalt Regional Library
970-927-4311
info@basaltlibrary.org
basaltlibrary.org
