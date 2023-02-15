Roaring Fork Valley Quilting Guild Exhibition

We are celebrating National Quilt Month with an exhibition of new and antique quilts, courtesy of the Roaring Fork Valley Quilting Guild. Valley stitchers will be on hand to talk about their favorite projects and quilts and to demonstrate current hand stitching techniques.

Estamos celebrando el Mes Nacional de las Colchas con una exhibición de colchas nuevas y antiguas, cortesía de Roaring Fork Valley Quilting Guild. L@s costurer@s del valle estarán presentes para hablar sobre sus colchas y proyectos preferidos, y para demostrar técnicas contemporáneas de costura a mano.