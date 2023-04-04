Your community connector

Roaring Fork Overeaters Anonymous

April 12 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

New weekly Overeaters Anonymous, Wednesdays at 6pm at The Meeting Place, 981 Cowen Plaza.

April 12
6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
http://www.meetingplacecarbondale.org

The Meeting Place
www.meetingplacecarbondale.org

The Meeting Place
