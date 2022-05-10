Riverscapes Art and Science with Roaring Fork Conservancy

Let your creativity flow in our week-long Riverscapes art and science program with Roaring Fork Conservancy (RFC)! Students entering grades 5 – 12 are invited to join us from 10AM – 1PM, Monday through Friday for this indoor/outdoor program. We’ll explore local waters and natural areas while reflecting and creating art, culminating with a final Art piece, which will be displayed at the River Center through September. This year we will be focusing on fish found in Colorado Rivers. All art supplies are provided – please bring your own lunch!

This program will be held both indoors and outside, rain or shine, at Roaring Fork Conservancy’s River Center.

Registration is required and opens May 1st – sign up ASAP to ensure your spot!