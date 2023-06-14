Your community connector

Richard Rudis presents Sound Healing Gong Bath™ at Aspen ChapelBath

June 15 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

$35

Richard Rudis presents a Gong Bath™
Sound Healing , Thursday, June 15th
6.00-7.30pm
Aspen Chapel (at the roundabout)
Tickets: $35 , text Gong to 41444

Bring blanket, pillow and mat.

Richard Rudis, Sound healing pioneer, created the first original Gong Bath™ experience twenty three years ago and has performed over 1,000 Gong Baths in the US & internationally helping well over 35,000 participants. Each participant is acoustically guided, via harmonic overtones, into realms of physical well-being, emotional balance, cellular healing and spiritual awareness.

Carefully designed vibrational constructs are used to further entice the brain into Alpha/Theta/Delta wave-scapes of creativity, relaxation and enrichment.

June 15
6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
$35
https://fundraise.givesmart.com/form/gLFODg?vid=z5phm

Aspen Chapel
970-925-7184
info@aspenchapel.org

Aspen Chapel
75 Meadowood Drive
Aspen, 81611 United States + Google Map
