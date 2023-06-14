Richard Rudis presents Sound Healing Gong Bath™ at Aspen ChapelBath

Richard Rudis presents a Gong Bath™

Sound Healing , Thursday, June 15th

6.00-7.30pm

Aspen Chapel (at the roundabout)

Tickets: $35 , text Gong to 41444

Bring blanket, pillow and mat.

Richard Rudis, Sound healing pioneer, created the first original Gong Bath™ experience twenty three years ago and has performed over 1,000 Gong Baths in the US & internationally helping well over 35,000 participants. Each participant is acoustically guided, via harmonic overtones, into realms of physical well-being, emotional balance, cellular healing and spiritual awareness.

Carefully designed vibrational constructs are used to further entice the brain into Alpha/Theta/Delta wave-scapes of creativity, relaxation and enrichment.