Richard Rudis presents Sound Healing Gong Bath™ at Aspen ChapelBath
June 15 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm$35
Richard Rudis presents a Gong Bath™
Sound Healing , Thursday, June 15th
6.00-7.30pm
Aspen Chapel (at the roundabout)
Tickets: $35 , text Gong to 41444
Bring blanket, pillow and mat.
Richard Rudis, Sound healing pioneer, created the first original Gong Bath™ experience twenty three years ago and has performed over 1,000 Gong Baths in the US & internationally helping well over 35,000 participants. Each participant is acoustically guided, via harmonic overtones, into realms of physical well-being, emotional balance, cellular healing and spiritual awareness.
Carefully designed vibrational constructs are used to further entice the brain into Alpha/Theta/Delta wave-scapes of creativity, relaxation and enrichment.