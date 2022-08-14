Restone Art Show

The 26th annual Redstone Art Show begins on the grounds of the historic Redstone Inn with Meet the Artists Friday evening September 2 from 6-8 with wine and hors d’oeuvres. The show continues throughout the Labor Day weekend.

Many new and familiar artists are attending this year along with a few new events.

Sunday, September 5th is a Plein Air contest at 11 am followed by an auction and wine tasting at 3 pm. The Plein Air contest is free and open to the public. Bring your paints if you want to join. 35% of the sale of these paintings go directly to the scholarship program.

There is a People’s Choice Award for your favorite artists!

Many workshops and demonstrations are scheduled during the weekend as well.

Come on up and enjoy the ambience of the Art Show in beautiful Redstone, Colorado.