RESERVE YOUR PLACE BY SENDING AN E-MAIL TO Walking with Our Sisters in honor of Women’s History month
March 31 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm$15
Join us as we sing, walk and drum to
commemorate and encourage the study,
observance and celebration of the vital
role of women in history.
Let us bear witness to the power of
women, past and present, speak their
name, honor their stories as we walk the
labyrinth to the beat of the drum, calling
in our own heartbeat, our own power to
make a difference in the world.