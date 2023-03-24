Your community connector

RESERVE YOUR PLACE BY SENDING AN E-MAIL TO Walking with Our Sisters in honor of Women’s History month

March 31 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

$15

Join us as we sing, walk and drum to
commemorate and encourage the study,
observance and celebration of the vital
role of women in history.

Let us bear witness to the power of
women, past and present, speak their
name, honor their stories as we walk the
labyrinth to the beat of the drum, calling
in our own heartbeat, our own power to
make a difference in the world.

Details

Date:
March 31
Time:
6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Cost:
$15
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/event/labyrinth-walk-in-honor-of-womens-history-month/

Organizer

The Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
9706182096
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

Venue

The Third Street Center
520 S. Third St.
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Website:
http://www.thirdstreetcenter.net
