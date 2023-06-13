Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

RENT

August 4 - August 26

Theatre Aspen presents: : “RENT” by Jonathan Larson.

This iconic musical wraps up the summer mainstage season. Come see Jonathan Larson’s Pulitzer Prize winning rock musical retelling of the “La Bohème” story…relocated to AIDS-era East Village, New York. A penniless songwriter’s love for a young woman grows even as illness begins to consume her. The poet Rodolfo is now punk rocker Roger. Tubercular Mimi is now an AIDS-infected dancer at an S&M nightclub. Painter Marcello is now aspiring filmmaker Mark Cohen, and so forth. The ending is transformed from the opera, but the theme of love striving to endure beyond all obstacles remains. Songs include “Seasons of Love,” “Without You,” “Out Tonight,” “One Song Glory,” “I’ll Cover You” and “Santa Fe.”

Run time 2 hours 30 minutes with intermission.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Start:
August 4
End:
August 26
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://theatreaspen.org/rent/

Venue

Theatre Aspen Hurst Theatre, 470 Rio Grande Place, Aspen, CO 81611
470 Rio Grande Place
Aspen, CO 81611 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9703004474
Website:
theatreaspen.org
▲Top ▲Top