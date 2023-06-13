Theatre Aspen presents: : “RENT” by Jonathan Larson.

This iconic musical wraps up the summer mainstage season. Come see Jonathan Larson’s Pulitzer Prize winning rock musical retelling of the “La Bohème” story…relocated to AIDS-era East Village, New York. A penniless songwriter’s love for a young woman grows even as illness begins to consume her. The poet Rodolfo is now punk rocker Roger. Tubercular Mimi is now an AIDS-infected dancer at an S&M nightclub. Painter Marcello is now aspiring filmmaker Mark Cohen, and so forth. The ending is transformed from the opera, but the theme of love striving to endure beyond all obstacles remains. Songs include “Seasons of Love,” “Without You,” “Out Tonight,” “One Song Glory,” “I’ll Cover You” and “Santa Fe.”

Run time 2 hours 30 minutes with intermission.