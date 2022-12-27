Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Release Holiday Stressors with TRE® facilitated by Jacquie Wheeler TRE® Certification Trainer & Provider & Betsy Bowie Certified TRE® Provider

December 28 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

$15

TRE® is a simple technique that uses exercises to release stress or tension from the body that accumulates from everyday circumstances of life, from difficult situations, immediate or prolonged stressful situations, or traumatic life experiences.

Treat your self to a reprieve from the stressors of the holidays!
Come experience TRE®! More information about TRE® at https://traumaprevention.com/

FEE: $15 RSVP to info@tcfhf.org
Pay at the door with cash, check Venmo or PayPal.

Dress for comfort. Bring mat, pillow, blanket, water bottle.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
December 28
Time:
7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Cost:
$15
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/event/destressing-through-the-holidays/

Organizer

The Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
9706182096
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

Venue

Third Street Center
520 South Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9703408151
Website:
www.compassionfest.world
▲Top ▲Top