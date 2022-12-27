Release Holiday Stressors with TRE® facilitated by Jacquie Wheeler TRE® Certification Trainer & Provider & Betsy Bowie Certified TRE® Provider

TRE® is a simple technique that uses exercises to release stress or tension from the body that accumulates from everyday circumstances of life, from difficult situations, immediate or prolonged stressful situations, or traumatic life experiences.

Treat your self to a reprieve from the stressors of the holidays!

Come experience TRE®! More information about TRE® at https://traumaprevention.com/

FEE: $15 RSVP to info@tcfhf.org

Pay at the door with cash, check Venmo or PayPal.

Dress for comfort. Bring mat, pillow, blanket, water bottle.