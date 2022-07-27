Reknitting Civil Society

Jorge Montiel, organizer for Mountain Voices Project, will speak at the Sunday service of Two Rivers Unitarian Universalists, about broad-based organizing and its potential to address the social and political division in our community. Mountain Voices Project is an organization of 26 non-profits, congregations and schools from Aspen to Parachute working to rebuild a civic culture and address issues like affordable housing and health care in our mountain region. In-person and on-line.