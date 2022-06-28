Regeneration: Grief and Generating Wholeness For the Work Ahead with Gwen Garcelon Part 2

Gather with Gwen Garcelon on sacred land and be guided into connection with Mother Gaia using the principles of Gaia Theory and Earth-based wisdom traditions. You’ll have solo time to explore and restore your own connection – which is the heart of regeneration.

You will get to experience a Grief Council, and feel first-hand the re-integration and deep assistance of this practice to living your life’s purpose.

The goal of this day is to have you leave refreshed and re-aligned to the gifts you are here to offer – and to know how to access, engage and generate regeneration wherever you are called.

Your guide for Regeneration: Grief and Generating Wholeness For the Work Ahead: Gwen Garcelon has spent the last 25 years researching and actively engaging with leaders to understand what allows them to be “evolutionary catalysts” – to keep showing up and generating vision and action for a thriving world in the face of a collapsing one. She has trained citizen activists in the movement to end hunger and poverty, and coached business and organizational teams on incorporating regenerative practices into their operations. Her work is practical, actionable, and transformational.

Register by e-mail gwen@gwengarcelon.com