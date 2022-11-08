Redstone’s Grand Illumination

Join us the Friday after Thanksgiving as we kick off the holiday season here in Redstone, Colorado!

Santa will begin the night’s festivities at Propaganda Pie at 5pm. Follow Santa down the Boulevard as he lights the tree by the Park and continues to the Redstone Inn’s lower parking lot to warm up by the bonfire. Carolers will entertain with holiday favorites and a hot chocolate bar will be set up around the lower parking lot of the Redstone Inn. The Redstone Inn will be transformed into Santa’s workshop complete with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and his elves! Santa will be in the fitness center by the pool at the Redstone Inn to visit with kids, hear their Christmas wishes and surprise them with a little holiday goodie bag. Be sure to visit our local shops before the Grand Illumination to do a little early holiday shopping!