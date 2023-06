9:00am Pie & Ducky Derby Sales in front of the Redstone Museum

11:00am Redstone Blvd closes to prepare for the parade. NO PARKING ON HWY 133.

11:00am Decorating for Kids’ Bikes on the front lawn of the Redstone Inn

12:00pm Parade begins

After the Parade – Water games at Propaganda Pie for children

Ducky Derby in the Crystal River