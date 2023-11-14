Redstone’s Annual Grand Illumination
November 25 @ 4:30 pm - 8:00 pmFree
Welcome in the Winter Season at Grand Illumination in Redstone. Join Santa at Propaganda Pie at 4:30pm and walk with him through the town that has been lit up with Christmas Cheer. Visit the local businesses to get started on those Christmas gifts. Enjoy a larger-than-life bonfire in the lower parking lot of the Redstone Inn and visit the Hot Cocoa Bar for a steaming cup of cocoa while listening to Christmas carolers. Take your little ones to visit Santa in his workshop located in the Redstone Inn’s fitness center.