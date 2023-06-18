Recipe for Doing Acts of Conscious Peacemaking

Author Barbe Chambliss shares her story: After interviewing 60 women peacemakers throughout the world, Barbe has captured the essentials these women do in their work to find, create, and follow through with conscious acts of peacemaking.

She identifies 24 behaviors that, when exercised, yield acts of peacemaking that can be done by anyone, and have the potential to make war irrelevant.

Barbe is currently teaching the information in schools and preparing a training and curriculum for teachers that will be available worldwide. She is also continuing to cleect stories from women peacemakers through interviews and submissions by e-mail.

Barbe Chambliss has spent a lifetime working for peace. She is a psychotherapist and mediator. In the midst of interviewing women peacemakers around the world, she volunteered to work in Croatia with children who had barely survived the Bosnian War, which changed everything for her. Now her purpose is to wake up the conscious peacemaker in as many people as possible.

