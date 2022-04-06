Real Time Science: Arctic Ocean Exploration

Join Sarah R. Johnson, local Roaring Fork Valley environmental education specialist to learn about how scientists collect weather data on the Arctic Ocean amidst the frigid Arctic challenges. She will share from her recent International Arctic Buoy Programme (IABP) AK Spring 22 Deployment off the coast of Utqiaġvik, Alaska. Small wooden boats will be available to decorate and be deployed in the Arctic Ocean later this summer. These boats will be trackable through satellite data, so we can observe how the ocean currents move. Registration required.

Collaborators include the IABP, National Science Foundation, University of Washington Polar Science Center, Office of Naval Research International Cooperative Engagement Program for Polar Research (ICE-PPR), University of Maryland, ARCUS PolarTREC, Float Your Boat, and Wild Rose Education.