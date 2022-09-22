QUEER VOICES THEATER PROJECT

OCTOBER 21 @ 7:30 PM

SHOW @ 7:30PM | DOORS @ 6:30PM

$25 OR PAY WHAT YOU CAN OPTIONS AVAILABLE

SEATED SHOW

VOICES and TACAW proudly partner to present the original theater production, “A Green Bird On Orange Trees” a Queer VOICES Theater Project created by seven local queer artists. Using movement, live music, spoken word, and the power of myth and imagination, this ensemble weaves together personal stories of queerness and the complexities of knowing, loving, and being oneself in a world of external pressures and expectations. To create this performance, each artist has unraveled hidden fibers of themselves, generously offering up humor, pain, and joy as common threads– an invitation for you to gently pull and be pulled.

Tickets are $25 with Pay What You Can Options Available. First 50 tickets sold receive a free drink ticket, and all Saturday night ticket holders are invited to join the cast for a DJ after party, generously brought to you by AspenOut.

DIRECTED BY Cassidy Willey and Art Williams