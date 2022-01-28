Puzzle & Pie (Jigsaw Competition)

Join us for our First Annual Puzzle & Pie Night Out. Get a group of friends together and enjoy a great Sunday night out during mud season.

Teams of 1-4 people have three hours to complete a 500 piece Jigsaw Puzzle

The first team to complete the puzzle or the team with the least amount of puzzle pieces left after three hours wins a $100 chamber gift certificate to share between the team. (2nd and 3rd place prizes TBD)

Pizza Pie and Beverages provided to all teams (outside food and drink also allowed, but no alcohol)

Keep your puzzle at the end of the night

$35 per Team (only one team member needs to register)

Register online (click the more info button below)

Teams will have their own tables spaced out around the Basketball Courts in the Gymnasium

Masks based on CDC guidance at the time of the event

Max of 20 teams

*There is no age limit to team members, however puzzlers must have the attention span to stay focused on the puzzle the entire 3 hours. The cost does not allow entry to any other part of the gym or access to rec toys or equipment.