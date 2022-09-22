PUMPKIN JAZZ FEATURING TED PILTZECKER SEPTET

OCTOBER 14 @ 5:00 PM

FROM 5PM TO 7PM – WILLITS & DOWNTOWN BASALT

7:30PM AT TACAW

THIS IS FREE EVENT. SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVED

Genre: Jazz

TACAW and the Basalt Public Arts Commission are pleased to present Pumpkin Jazz 2022 – an evening of free jazz music in Willits and Historic Downtown Basalt.

The night begins with performances from 5pm to 7pm in various locations around Willits and Downtown Basalt and continues on to TACAW (400 Robinson St) at 7:30 where the Ted Piltzecker Septet will perform two sets prior to the 2nd annual Pumpkin Jam. Truly a special night of jazz for a special community.

5:00pm – 7:00pm artists and locations to be announced.

Ted Piltzecker – Vibraphone/Leader

Ted Piltzecker is an internationally known vibraphonist and composer from New York and former director of Jazz at the Aspen Music Festival. He returns to the Valley with a stellar four-horn septet of Colorado’s finest players that is poised to blow the roof off. Performing both standards and original compositions, Ted’s distinctive arrangements move from poignant to absolutely driving.

Brad Goode – Trumpet, Flugelhorn

Paul McKee, Trombone

John Gunther, Tenor Saxophone, Bass Clarinet

Will Swindler, Baritone and Alto Saxophone

Paul Romaine, Drums

Gonzalo Teppa, Bass