Public Lecture – When Science Outreach Can Move Mountains: The Last Tropical Glaciers

The Aspen Global Change Institute (AGCI) proudly presents this Walter Orr Roberts Memorial Public Lecture by Heïdi Sevestre (Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Programme). This free public lecture will take place live, in-person on May 18, 2022, 6:00pm MDT at ACES at Hallam Lake in Aspen, Colorado. Refreshments and discussion held after the lecture.

The lecture will also be live-streamed on Zoom. Live-stream registration: bit.ly/36V0FiS

Today, about 3000 glaciers straddle the Equator in Latin America, East Africa, and Indonesia. Dr. Heïdi Sevestre will present her ongoing project, “The Last Tropical Glaciers,” initiated in 2019 in Colombia. Together with local glaciologist Jorge Luis Leballos and citizen science project Cumbres Blancas Colombia, they conducted several field campaigns to support the monitoring of the small tropical glaciers in the country and raise awareness of these rapidly disappearing glaciers all the way to the desk of decision makers.