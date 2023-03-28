Pre-Apres Narcan Distribution Party

High Rockies Harm Reduction and Aspen Strong Foundation present a night of live music, from local musicians Mugsy Fay and DJ Alex Brough, trivia, food, drinks and Narcan and Fentanyl Test Strips for all!!!

This Pre-Apres party at The Sterling in downtown Aspen is an opportunity for anyone in the community to come learn more about harm reduction and get free life-saving supplies before the real rager starts on closing day!

$35 at the door gets you two drinks, food, High Rockies Harm Reduction merch, a night of music, trivia, and education, and as much Narcan and fentanyl test strips as you need!