Pre-Apres Narcan Distribution Party

April 4 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

$35

High Rockies Harm Reduction and Aspen Strong Foundation present a night of live music, from local musicians Mugsy Fay and DJ Alex Brough, trivia, food, drinks and Narcan and Fentanyl Test Strips for all!!!

This Pre-Apres party at The Sterling in downtown Aspen is an opportunity for anyone in the community to come learn more about harm reduction and get free life-saving supplies before the real rager starts on closing day!

$35 at the door gets you two drinks, food, High Rockies Harm Reduction merch, a night of music, trivia, and education, and as much Narcan and fentanyl test strips as you need!

April 4
6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
$35
https://www.facebook.com/events/907740343666290

High Rockies Harm Reduction
Aspen Strong

The Sterling Aspen
301 E Hopkins Unit 001 (DOWNSTAIRS)
Aspen, CO 81611 United States + Google Map
https://thesterlingaspen.com/
