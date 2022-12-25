Power of Perspective – A free mindfulness writing workshop
January 12, 2023 @ 4:30 pm - 6:00 pmFree
A mindfulness-based workshop where we will explore how everyday language we use with ourselves and others affects our worldview. You will be guided through a practice using three perspectives; negative, objective (fact), and optimistic.
Come connect with like-minded peers looking to explore ways to become conscious creators of their own lives.
*This interactive workshop is open to ages 14+
Put on by Aspen Strong.