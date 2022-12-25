Your community connector

Power of Perspective – A free mindfulness writing workshop

January 12, 2023 @ 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Free

A mindfulness-based workshop where we will explore how everyday language we use with ourselves and others affects our worldview. You will be guided through a practice using three perspectives; negative, objective (fact), and optimistic. 

Come connect with like-minded peers looking to explore ways to become conscious creators of their own lives. 

*This interactive workshop is open to ages 14+

Put on by Aspen Strong.

January 12, 2023
4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Free
https://aspenstrong.org/event/root-down-the-power-perspective-2022-12-08/2023-01-12/

Ylice Golden
7203296316
ylice@heatherssavorypies.com
https://mountainvalley.today/

Basalt Library
14 Midland Avenue
Basalt, CO 81621-7500 United States + Google Map
970-544-1289
orthoaspen.org
