Power Hour Luncheon | Health Care: Get to Know Your Options

Join the Carbondale Chamber for an informative Power Hour Luncheon about health care options available for small businesses and community members on Monday, November 13 from 12-1pm.

You’ll learn about the various healthcare and health insurance options available in the Roaring Fork Valley and gain valuable insights into alternative ways of providing employee health care benefits. Our expert speakers from The Valley Health Alliance and Thrive Osteopathy will provide you with information needed to make informed decisions about health care and employee health benefits. Don’t miss this opportunity to gather valuable knowledge to benefit your business and employees. Get your ticket today!