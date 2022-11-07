Posada & Christmas Tree Cutting | Posada invernal y tala de arboles de Navidad

Join Wilderness Workshop, Defiende Nuestra Tierra , and the White River National Forest to continue a family tradition of finding and cutting your own Christmas tree! Don’t miss making new memories and getting in the Christmas spirit with the Posada celebration. Forest Service staff and Smokey Bear will be on-site to teach about the best ways to pick out a tree and care for it through the holidays. We will have FREE tree permits (additional information here), extra tools, hot drinks, and traditional tamales to enjoy and celebrate the Posada.

This is a free, guided, and bilingual event. We encourage all participants to come as their full selves and celebrate the upcoming holidays. To help us plan, please register in advance. Additional information will be sent in your confirmation email.

—

Únase a Wilderness Workshop, junto con Defiende Nuestra Tierra y el Servicio Forestal para celebrar y seguir con una tradición familiar de encontrar y cortar su propio árbol de Navidad. No pierdas la oportunidad de crear nuevos recuerdos en familia y a adentrarnos en el espíritu navideño con la celebración de nuestra Posada. El personal del Servicio Forestal y “Smokey” el Oso (mascota, botarga) estarán en el lugar para enseñarnos sobre las mejores formas de elegir un árbol y cuidarlo durante las vacaciones. Tendremos permisos para cortar su árbol de Navidad totalmente GRATIS, herramientas para cortar su árbol, también habrá Tamales, Champurrado y chocolate caliententitos para disfrutar y celebrar nuestra Posada.

Este es un evento totalmente gratuito y bilingüe. Alentamos a todos los participantes que vengan a celebrar estas fiestas navideñas.