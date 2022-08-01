Pilot Knob Hike

Join Wilderness Workshop on this hike to help us protect the Pilot Knob roadless area from oil and gas drilling. This landscape is home to incredible views, herds of elk and deer, massive stands of aspens and is local treasure. Due to the remote nature of the hike we will meet in Carbondale or at the South side of McClure to caravan to the trailhead.

This is a free, guided, and bilingual event. We encourage all participants to come as their full selves. To help us plan, please register in advance. Additional information will be sent in your confirmation email.