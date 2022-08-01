Your community connector

Pilot Knob Hike

August 6 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Free

Join Wilderness Workshop on this hike to help us protect the Pilot Knob roadless area from oil and gas drilling. This landscape is home to incredible views, herds of elk and deer, massive stands of aspens and is local treasure. Due to the remote nature of the hike we will meet in Carbondale or at the South side of McClure to caravan to the trailhead.
This is a free, guided, and bilingual event. We encourage all participants to come as their full selves. To help us plan, please register in advance. Additional information will be sent in your confirmation email.

Details

Date:
August 6
Time:
9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
https://wilderness-workshop.salsalabs.org/pilotknobhike/index.html

Organizer

Wilderness Workshop
Phone:
970-963-3977
Email:
sarah@wildernessworkshop.org
Website:
https://wildernessworkshop.org/naturalist-nights/

Venue

Third Street Center
520 South Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9703408151
Website:
www.compassionfest.world
