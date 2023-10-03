Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Phil Long Subaru Loves Pets! w/ C.A.R.E.

October 1 - October 31

For the month of October, Phil Long Glenwood Springs Subaru is sponsoring pet adoption fees at C.A.R.E.! Thanks to the ASPCA, Subaru Loves Pets, and Phil Long Subaru your adoption fee is waived.

Fill out an adoption survey on our website, schedule an appointment to meet your new family member, and enjoy a sponsored adoption fee thanks to Phil Long Glenwood Springs Subaru!

**Please note that the adoption special only applies to dogs & cats**

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Start:
October 1
End:
October 31
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Website:
https://www.coloradoanimalrescue.org/events/subaru-loves-pets-month/

Organizer

Colorado Animal Rescue
Phone:
970.947.9173
Email:
events@coloradoanimalrescue.org
Website:
www.coloradoanimalrescue.org

Venue

Colorado Animal Rescue
2801 County Rd. 114
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970.947.9173
Website:
https://www.coloradoanimalrescue.org/
▲Top ▲Top