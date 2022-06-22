Permaculture Weekend Workshop

Come get your hands dirty in our 30 year old, one-acre outdoor and indoor edible forest garden!

This edible landscaping course, taught by Jerome Osentowski, founder of the Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute in Basalt, CO, will cover topics such as:

– Designing and maintaining a forest garden

– Developing the forest from groundcover to vines to overstory

– Building soil with vermiculture

– Integrating plant/animal guilds to promote biodiversity and fill essential ecological functions

– Successful companion planting for the high Rockies

– This is a unique opportunity to spend time in the 30-year-old, high-altitude forest garden at CRMPI.

You’ll also have a chance to explore CRMPI’s full range of permaculture design installations, including a 16-kilowatt PV system, two sunny johns, a passive solar home, extensive water catchment and a gray water system.

There are two workshops available, the Greenhouse Design Session [https://fb.me/e/3a6tProJN] and Forest Gardening Session. These may be taken together or individually.

Whether you’re interested in growing tropical fruit, just doing season extension, or creating a more healthy, sustainable, low maintenance, and productive home garden, these workshops will give you what you need to know!

Tuition costs $150 for one day or $300 for both days and includes meals and curriculum material.