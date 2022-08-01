Perham Creek Hike

Join Wilderness Workshop for a walk into the Thompson Divide. We love so many things about this trail: it’s just up the road from our Carbondale office and makes for a great lunchtime escape with our office dogs; it’s in the Thompson Divide which we’ve worked for a decade to permanently protect from oil and gas development; and it traverses the Assignation Ridge proposed wilderness which would become a designated Wilderness Area in Representative DeGette’s Colorado Wilderness Act. This hike will focus on efforts to designate the Crystal River as Wild and Scenic, as well as the Colorado Wilderness Act, both of which could protect lands and waters surrounding the Perham Creek Trail.

This is a free, guided, and bilingual event. We encourage all participants to come as their full selves. To help us plan, please register in advance. Additional information will be sent in your confirmation email.