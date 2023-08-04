Your community connector

Pennies on the Track at Steve’s Guitars

August 12 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

$20

Acoustic music, lush harmonies, folk and bluegrass singer-songwriters.

Details

Date:
August 12
Time:
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Cost:
$20
Event Categories:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://www.stevesguitars.net/

Venue

Steve’s Guitars
19 N. 4th Street
Carbondale, 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-3304
Website:
stevesguitars.net
