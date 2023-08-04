Submit an Event « All Events Pennies on the Track at Steve’s Guitars August 12 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm $20 « Music on the Mountain 2023 Concert Series Yarn Group » Acoustic music, lush harmonies, folk and bluegrass singer-songwriters. + Google Calendar+ iCal Export Details Date: August 12 Time: 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm Cost: $20 Event Categories: Live Events, Virtual Events Event Tags:bluegrass, live music, singer-songwriter Website: https://www.stevesguitars.net/ Venue Steve’s Guitars 19 N. 4th Street Carbondale, 81623 United States + Google Map Phone: 970-963-3304 Website: stevesguitars.net « Music on the Mountain 2023 Concert Series Yarn Group »