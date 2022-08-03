Peas & Carrots

Caregivers and children ages 18 months to 3+ years

Parent and children enjoy the nourishing environment of a Waldorf early childhood environment while experiencing a “mini morning” that mimics life in a preschool and kindergarten classroom. Elements include starting with a morning walk, circle time with music, verse and movement, blessing and wholesome snack, craft time, free play, clean up and a puppet show. Parents and children experience the soothing qualities and practices of a home-like environment. Principles and practices of Waldorf early childhood and self care are woven throughout. Parents create social connections while children begin to learn to be together. Children build a healthy foundation for future literacy and lifelong learning while playing, listening, singing, rhyming, moving their bodies, engaging in the domestic arts, and more. Articles and texts offered to deepen conversations and understanding of topics explored.