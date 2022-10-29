PAWS to READ
December 6 @ 3:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Practice reading in a fun, supportive environment with a four-legged friend!
Therapy dogs from Heeling Partners of the Roaring Fork Valley will be at the library to listen, encourage, and enhance each young reader’s experience. There will be 15-minute time slots for readers from 3:30 to 4:30 pm, and registration in advance is required. To register, or for more information call the library at 970-963-2889.
First and Third Tuesdays Each Month
3:30 pm
LIBRARY:
Carbondale Branch Library