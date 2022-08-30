Your community connector

Paws to Read

October 2 @ 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm

PAWS to READ
Practice reading in a fun, supportive environment with a four-legged friend!

Therapy dogs from Heeling Partners of the Roaring Fork Valley will be at the library to listen, encourage, and enhance each young reader’s experience. There will be 15-minute time slots for readers from 3:30 to 4:30 pm, and registration in advance is required. To register, or for more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

First and Third Tuesdays Each Month
3:30 pm
LIBRARY:
Carbondale Branch Library

Details

Date:
October 2
Time:
3:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events/event/paws-read-86

Organizer

Garfield County Libraries
Phone:
970-625-3471
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/

Venue

Carbondale Branch Library
320 Sopris Ave
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-2889
Website:
www.gcpld.org
