PAWS to READ

Practice reading in a fun, supportive environment with a four-legged friend!

Therapy dogs from Heeling Partners of the Roaring Fork Valley will be at the library to listen, encourage, and enhance each young reader’s experience. There will be 15-minute time slots for readers from 3:30 to 4:30 pm, and registration in advance is required. To register, or for more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

First and Third Tuesdays Each Month

3:30 pm

LIBRARY:

Carbondale Branch Library