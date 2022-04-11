Pastel Drawing Workshop
April 11 @ 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Free
|Recurring Event (See all)
An event every week that begins at 5:00 pm on Monday, repeating until April 25, 2022
Curious about why pastel drawings are so beautiful? Roaring Fork Valley artist Doug Graybeal will teach an introductory workshop to pastel drawing. This four-part class will discuss types of paper and pastels as well as techniques and use of color. All materials are provided; registration required, participants must attend all four sessions.