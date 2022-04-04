Your community connector

Pastel Drawing Workshop

April 4 @ 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 5:00 pm on Monday, repeating until April 25, 2022

Free

Curious about why pastel drawings are so beautiful? Roaring Fork Valley artist Doug Graybeal will teach an introductory workshop to pastel drawing. This four-part class will discuss types of paper and pastels as well as techniques and use of color. All materials are provided; registration required, participants must attend all four sessions.

Details

Date:
April 4
Time:
5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map

