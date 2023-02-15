Pastel Drawing Workshop

Curious about why pastel drawings are so beautiful? Roaring Fork Valley artist Doug Graybeal returns to the library to teach an introductory workshop to pastel drawing. This four-part Monday class will discuss types of paper and pastels, as well as techniques and use of color. The workshop is intended as a series and participants are encouraged to attend all four sessions. Please note: no class held on Monday, March 13. All materials are provided.

Registration required.