Pastel Drawing Workshop

March 6 @ 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Free

Curious about why pastel drawings are so beautiful? Roaring Fork Valley artist Doug Graybeal returns to the library to teach an introductory workshop to pastel drawing. This four-part Monday class will discuss types of paper and pastels, as well as techniques and use of color. The workshop is intended as a series and participants are encouraged to attend all four sessions. Please note: no class held on Monday, March 13. All materials are provided.

Registration required.

March 6
5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Free
https://www.basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar.html

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States

Basalt Regional Library
970-927-4311
info@basaltlibrary.org
basaltlibrary.org
