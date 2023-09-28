Partial Narratives – Opening Reception

Partial Narratives is a two-person exhibition featuring the sculptural ceramic work of Heather Kaplan & Undine Brod. The exhibition highlights the commonalities and differences between the two artists’ work while exploring similar ambiguous narrative structures.

Together, both work with an understated sense of narrative, play, and uncanny or imaginative juxtaposition in order to convey an inkling, a feeling, an emotion, an experience, or a story that is just below the surface.

Exhibition On Display October 6th – November 3rd, 2023

First Friday Reception October 6th | 6-8PM