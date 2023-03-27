PARKER MILLSAP

June 8 @ 8:00 pm

SHOW @ 8:00PM | DOORS @ 7:00PM

$20 MEMBERS | $25 IN ADVANCE | $35 DAY OF

STANDING ROOM ONLY | 18+

Genre: Folk | Rock

Parker Millsap quickly made a name for himself with his captivating live performances, soulful sound, and character-driven narratives. He’s had a string of successes including an appearance on CONAN, a performance with Elton John at the Apple Music Festival, an Austin City Limits taping & an Americana Music Association nomination for Album of the Year. He’s shared the stage with folks like Jason Isbell, Shovels & Rope, Patty Griffin, Houndmouth, and many others.

Parker’s early releases showcased a mastery of acoustic folk rock, with their flourish for revelation and fiery dynamics. Be Here Instead, Millsap’s 2021 release produced by John Agnello, hinted at the wildness to come while exploring newer, more personal songwriting styles. Parker’s newest album, Wilderness Within You, is a natural step in Parker’s evolution which interweaves threads of his musical past and newer influences to gorgeous effect.