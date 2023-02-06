Parent Talk: Mike Jones on Navigating Social Media, Media Hygiene, and Cyber Civics with your Kids

Mike Jones is an early pioneer in social media, founding Userplane in 2001, one of the largest chat, instant messaging, and presence networks powering most of the early social media platforms. After selling Userplane to AOL he was appointed CEO of MySpace and an early advisor and investor to most of today’s modern social media platforms including TikTok and Snap. He currently is the founder of Science Ventures (www.science-inc.com) a company creation fund focused on consumer and digital sectors. Mike will review the history of social media, the elements that drive its addiction, the current statistical mental impact on teens and adults, how to think through online identity development, and best practices around hacking and identity protection.