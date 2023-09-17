“Para Mi Madre” at the Carbondale Arts Gallery

Para Mi Madre is a juried invitational exhibition inviting Latino artists to create a visual representation of a love letter or an ode to the concept of la madre, the mother. Curated by Vanessa Porras and juried by Tony Ortega and Armando Silva.

On display September 29 – November 3. The opening reception will be First Friday, October 6 5-8pm and will close on November’s First Friday Día de los Muertos celebration. The gallery is open weekdays 10am-5pm.