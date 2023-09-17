Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

“Para Mi Madre” at the Carbondale Arts Gallery

September 29 @ 10:00 am - October 3 @ 5:00 pm

Para Mi Madre is a juried invitational exhibition inviting Latino artists to create a visual representation of a love letter or an ode to the concept of la madre, the mother. Curated by Vanessa Porras and juried by Tony Ortega and Armando Silva.

On display September 29 – November 3. The opening reception will be First Friday, October 6 5-8pm and will close on November’s First Friday Día de los Muertos celebration. The gallery is open weekdays 10am-5pm.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Start:
September 29 @ 10:00 am
End:
October 3 @ 5:00 pm
Event Category:
Website:
https://www.carbondalearts.com/exhibitions

Organizer

Carbondale Arts
Phone:
9709631680
Email:
info@carbondalearts.com
Website:
carbondalearts.com

Venue

Carbondale Arts Gallery
76 S. 4th Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-1680
Website:
www.carbondalearts.com
▲Top ▲Top