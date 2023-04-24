Pairings – Exhibition & Beverage Makers Event

Carbondale Clay Center’s annual Pairings event is a collaboration between the clay community and local businesses. CCC hosts an exhibition of ceramic objects that celebrate the beverage made by local and national artists. Any purchased item from our Pairings exhibit is redeemable at our June First Friday Beverage Makers Event for a beverage of your choice. During our June First Friday, CCC holds a closing reception and an outdoor tasting room for all our beverage sponsors. This event invites the Carbondale community to join us in the celebration of the handmade object and the hand-crafted beverage!

Pairings Exhibition on display in the CCC Gallery & online: April 24th – June 2nd

Pairings Beverage Makers Event: June 2nd, 2023 | 5-8pm