Outside In

Join us outside the library for a dance performance created by the artistic director of IMPACT Dance Company, Judy Bejarano with her 5 dancers. The company will perform excerpts from two of their latest performances, C’est La Vie and HUMANESQUE: Movement stories for tarnished times. The audience will be treated to lively and thought-provoking dances that illuminate our shared experience, as well gain insight into the process and motivation behind the work. This “not to be missed” performance is sure to engage and delight audiences of all ages.

Carbondale • 6 pm