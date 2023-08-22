Your community connector

Our Cultural Crisis as a Death/Rebirth Opportunity

August 24 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

$20

In this presentation Rev. Dr. Dia Lynn will address some of the pressing issues that are causing distress to many members of our community. What feels like a problem individually can seem unsolvable. When we look at the number and variety and depth of the issues we get about international conflicts and the state of planetary climate we can get overwhelmed, depressed, or fatalistic.
By working together and supporting each other with hope, understanding and compassion, we will enter the state of light and life will begin anew.

Details

Date:
August 24
Time:
7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Cost:
$20
Event Category:
Website:
https://bit.ly/3qzQ3Qj

Organizer

The Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
9706182096
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

Venue

The Third Street Center
520 S. Third St.
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Website:
http://www.thirdstreetcenter.net
