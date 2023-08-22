Our Cultural Crisis as a Death/Rebirth Opportunity

In this presentation Rev. Dr. Dia Lynn will address some of the pressing issues that are causing distress to many members of our community. What feels like a problem individually can seem unsolvable. When we look at the number and variety and depth of the issues we get about international conflicts and the state of planetary climate we can get overwhelmed, depressed, or fatalistic.

By working together and supporting each other with hope, understanding and compassion, we will enter the state of light and life will begin anew.